The next First Friday Dance will take place at The Salvation Army building in Grand Haven from 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 5.
The dance is an outreach of The Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities area. It will be held in the gym and multipurpose room on the The Salvation Army campus, 310 N. DeSpelder St. The entrance for the dance is on the east side of the complex with plenty of easy parking.
