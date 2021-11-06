MUSKEGON — The Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree, known as “America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree,” returns to the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon this Christmas after taking a year off for the first time in 36 years due to the pandemic.
“It was heartbreaking having to cancel the Singing Christmas Tree last year because of the pandemic,” said its director, Shawn Lawton. “We’re thrilled to be back ‘live’ in the tree this year. The students have been diligently practicing and can’t wait to be a part of this tradition again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.