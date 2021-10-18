The next Music at St. Matthew event will be a Hymn Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
It will feature the hymns of the Rev. Dr. Stephen Starke, recently retired pastor of St. John Evangelical Church of Amelith in Bay City. Starke is a well-known hymn writer, having written more than 200 hymn texts that are found in the hymnals of many denominations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.