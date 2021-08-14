“Music at St. Matthew” will continue with an organ recital by Joanne Jansen, organist and parish musician at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Jansen will present a program of music from the English Cathedral. There will be a variety of music by English composers, both past and present. As the English are famous for the wide variety of trumpet stops on their instruments, this program will begin and end with new or recently released trumpet tunes. Also included in the program will be settings of English hymn tunes.
