Schoolteachers Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer have gained a nationwide following visiting out-of-the-way small towns across the country.
Their visits are documented on their Discovery Channel travel show, “Road Trip Masters,” and the pair recently parked their iconic 1968 gold drop-top Cadillac on Washington Avenue in downtown Grand Haven.
Nick and Brian, along with their film crew, visited The Toasted Pickle and Blueberry Haven, and also featured Camp Blodgett, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Musical Fountain for an upcoming episode.
“We were working with Founders for this episode, in Grand Rapids, but this show format is based around small towns, so we couldn’t feature Grand Rapids,” Kessler said. “We needed a small town, so my co-host researched Grand Haven and found a lot of sites that fit our show perfectly. It worked out great.”
Kessler said Grand Haven is the farthest west their East Coast-based crew has gone for an episode. The stereotypical Midwest attitude certainly came through during their visit, he added.
“Very genuine individuals that we ran into, and very friendly,” he said. “It has that Midwest flare of friendliness and very patient people. It’s not as fast paced as the East Coast. … I noticed a slower-paced lifestyle that made you feel more relaxed and more in touch. I told my wife, who travels with me, ‘I could move here in a heartbeat and be perfectly content.’ The town itself is gorgeous.”
The episode featuring Grand Haven is expected to air sometime in October. Past episodes of the show can be found on the show’s website, roadtripmasters.com.
Kessler said their goal when visiting a town is to feature places to stay, places to eat and things to do. The Toasted Pickle jumped out at them when researching restaurants to visit.
Aside from the funky name and the unique sandwiches, it was a feature on the restaurant’s website that really caught Kessler’s attention.
“The pickle shooter game on their website got me hooked,” he said with a laugh. “For a restaurant to go so far as to put in a game shooting pickles … if they put that sort of attention into their website, what are they doing to their food?”
On-site, they met with Toasted Pickle owners Jim and Karen Avery, along with head chef Matt Joyner. The crew sampled several sandwiches, and will feature one of them on the show.
“What we do is break that dish down, take it step by step in order to tantalize those taste buds,” Kessler said. “... Our main mission is to tell people where to stay, what to eat and what to do for fun.”
Kessler raved about the Sixie from Dixie – a sandwich featuring sliced turkey, melted provolone and smoked bacon served on sourdough.
A statistic listed on the Blueberry Haven website also caught the attention of the show’s producers.
“When you go on my website, it says Southwest Michigan produces 44 percent of the nation’s blueberries,” said the store’s owner, Tiffany Balk. “That was one of the things that stood out to them. And it’s true – most people who come into town have no idea what a big production blueberries are in Southwest Michigan.”
Balk said she had a great time hosting the “Road Trip Masters” crew.
“They were fun guys,” she said. “It was fun to see the Cadillac parked right in front of the store. ... For our downtown, we need stuff like this. Being a store owner, 80 percent of my sales are to tourists.”
This isn’t the first time The Toasted Pickle has been featured on national TV. Several years ago, the restaurant appeared on the Cooking Channel’s “Seaside Snacks and Shacks.”
“We did get a bump after that, and the best part was, it extended our season,” Jim Avery said. “As you know, Grand Haven is a lot busier in the summer than other seasons. That was nice because it really extended our busy period. With COVID-19, we’d be thrilled if this did that again.”
Avery said he was honored the crew from “Road Trip Masters decided to feature his restaurant.
“I think it’s going to be a really great highlight for Grand Haven,” he said. “They drove their Cadillac all around town and had a great time when they were here.”
Sizzle and Shake
The Averys also own the Pump House Frozen Yogurt Bar. This summer, in order to diversify at that location, they added another restaurant in the same building, Sizzle and Shake.
“We’ve wanted to do burgers and shakes for a long time, and we imagined it would be a different or new restaurant, but everything just fell into place,” Jim Avery said. “We do burgers, shakes and fries. It’s basically half the building. We did have to add a little equipment, but it already had a kitchen because we do a lot of baking for the Pump House.
“It really has been great,” he added. “Like a lot of small businesses, we’re trying to make rent and survive until things go back to normal, and that has really helped.”
