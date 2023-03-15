Front row, from left: Nicholas LaMountain, Kyle Penland and Joy Lamphere; middle row: Michael Baribeau, Lexi Zimmerman, Melissa Bush, Lydia Amaya and Shelly Marsh; and top row: Evelyn Orr, Franklin Zimmerman and Rebecca Gierhart.
The Central Park Players will perform “Dogs! A Tail-wagging Musical!” March 17-19.
It’s an hour-long, family-friendly show set at an animal shelter. The dogs in the shelter share their stories and dreams of a loving home. These are older dogs, who are having difficulty getting adopted, and they share a bitterness toward more desirable, cute puppies.
