Central Park Players are performing the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
The first show was Friday. Shows will also take place today as well as March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. There is also an afternoon show on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m.
The show is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.
Based on the comic strip “Peanuts,” by Charles M. Schultz, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” was written by Clark Gesner. The show opened on Broadway in 1967 and won two Drama Desk-Vernon Rice Awards for Director and Performer, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Production.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown (played by Andrew Kitchka), his sister Sally (Kellene Arnold), and his friends as they play baseball, struggle with homework, send Valentines, sing songs and share friendship.
The series of vignettes and songs features Lucy van Pelt (Katy Wolffis) as Charlie Brown’s strong-minded friend, who analyzes his character in “The Doctor Is In.” Lucy dominates over her younger brother, Linus (Kristopher Arnold), but shares a special bond with him as well, as she instructs him in her view of life in “Little Known Facts.” For his part, Linus is a child prodigy in philosophy, calmly delivering wisdom and support to Charlie Brown, while also clinging to his blanket as he sings “My Blanket and Me.”
Lucy sings “Schroeder” to her heartthrob, the musician Schroeder (Riley Van Ess), who rarely looks up from his piano long enough to notice her. Charlie Brown’s dog Snoopy (Mike Hassett) steals the spotlight in his production number, “Suppertime.” The entire cast highlights some of childhood’s simple joys in the finale, “Happiness.”
The performance is directed by Trudi Kitchka. Kitchka has dedicated this show to her mother, Barb DeVries, who died shortly after auditions for the show.
“My mother was my biggest supporter and has been with me through every show I’ve been a part of for the last 14 years,” Kitchka said. “She has been very missed throughout this process by many of us. She loved this little theater and proudly told everyone how much it meant to her.”
The musical is assistant-directed and stage-managed by Lisa Hilliard. Darcie Beekman is the producer, Karen Frederiksen is the music director and Rachel Fetterley is the choreographer. Rachel’s daughter, Lulu Fetterley, is joined by Abigail Forrest in representing Peanuts’ infamous yellow bird, Woodstock.
Kitchka expressed her hope for the musical to serve as a break from the outside world for its audience.
“We’ve been in a dark world for the last two years, and I wanted to bring a little light and laughter to our community,” she said. “Those very familiar with this show will notice some differences, but it’s my humble attempt to show true friendship and love.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https://cpp.ludus.com or by contacting the box office at 616-229-0530. Pricing is $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Online and phone sales close one hour before the show; however, tickets can be purchased at the venue until the show starts.
