Celebrate what it means to be an Addams at Fruitport Community Schools’ production of "The Addams Family"
musical.
Performances will be held at the Fruitport Performing Arts Center, 357 N. Sixth Ave. on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale at the Fruitport Theater website for $12 each. Online ticket sales will close at 11:59 p.m. the day before each performance; tickets will also available at the door for $15 via cash or check.
The musical-comedy follows the macabre Addams Family from the original Charles Addams cartoons at their annual family gathering of all members “living, dead, and undecided” as well as a few unexpected faces. Wednesday, now 18 years old, has invited her normal boyfriend and his family to a dinner that same night, forcing the Addams to face something they’ve avoided for generations: change.
“The show is really about accepting yourself for who you are and trying to figure out where you fit in when you’re clearly not normal,” said FCS theater director Cindy Curtis. “There are so many laughs, the music is phenomenal, and at the end, we all realize that love wins the day.”
"The Addams Family" is rated PG for subtle adult humor.
The FCS production is made up of 56 cast members from fourth through 12th grade. The main cast includes Alyssa Ballard, Meredith Michaels, Kadie Juska, Carson Vallie, Riley Spyke, Alexa Edmondson, Natalie Wilson, Brantley Mellem, Katee Tompkins, and Ian Herrygers.
After spending 12 weeks rehearsing, the cast is excited to show off their hard work this weekend for performances filled with singing, dancing, and hijinks. The musical has also brought together members of the community, such as parents, staff, and former students, to help make everything possible as Curtis explained.
“For me, it's so fun to see the entire show go from words on a page to this full blown, amazing piece of work that everyone has dedicated time and energy to,” Curtis said. “I'm super excited to see the kids perform. They are killing it. I can't wait for when the lights come up and there's an audience full of people, that’s a moment that just gets me every time.”
