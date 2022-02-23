HOLLAND — The Department of Dance at Hope College will present its major annual concert, Dance 48, on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, as well as Thursday through Saturday, March 10-12, in the DeWitt Center main theater. Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The annual concert features work that has been choreographed by members of the dance faculty and guest artists, with Hope dance students performing. Developed around the theme “Live,” this year’s event marks a return to in-person performance following the 2021 concert’s presentation as films shared online.
