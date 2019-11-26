'Little Women' staged Dec. 12-14

The classic story of the March sisters and their family is coming to a Grand Haven stage.
The Central Park Players’ production of “Little Women” runs 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
The story follows the March daughters in Massachusetts during the Civil War. As their father serves in the war, the family falls on hard times. The production follows the daughters as they grow up.
Director Lisa Hilliard said “Little Women” is a family-friendly show for the holidays, and one that she’s wanted to direct for a while. She said it’s a heart-warming story of sisters who have a close bond, and a coming-of-age story for young women.
As the cast prepares for the show, Hilliard said she couldn’t ask for better people to work alongside. Since late October, actors have worked on understanding their characters and learning lines.
Working with the cast and seeing the show develop from auditions to the final production are some of the aspects Diane Reeths enjoys about theater.
Reeths plays Marmee, the March family matriarch. She said her character is a devoted mother who is loving and patient, and someone who helps take care of other families in the community.
Bringing to life the four daughters are Kellene Damian, Erin Mickelson, Katie McCool and Michaela Kerkstra.
Reeths has been involved in a number of theater productions through Central Park Players, Muskegon Civic Theatre and the Howmet Playhouse. Previously, she acted in “Into the Woods,” “Osage County,” and “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
When she was in her teens, Reeths played the role of Beth in a different adaptation of “Little Women.” Reeths said she liked the story when she read the book when she was younger, and she also shared it with her own daughters.
Robert Snideman plays Mr. Laurence, the March’s wealthy neighbor. He described his character as a “frightful old bird.”
Through the years, Snideman has participated in productions in West Michigan, as well as in the Petoskey and Harbor Springs area. In his last production, Snideman played Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.”
Reeths said she hopes the audiences will see the importance of family, and remember to cherish their own and the time they spend together.
Snideman said he hopes the community will come out and show their support.
“It’s a good production,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased online at centralparkplayers.org or by calling 616-843-3906.
