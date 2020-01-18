West Michigan can enjoy a trip back to the 1980s while also raising money for a new stage.
“The Awesome ’80s Prom” show will begin with a preshow at 7 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8. It will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Central Park Players, in cooperation with the city of Grand Haven and the Community Center, is raising money for a new stage floor, said Trudi Kerkstra, director of the show for CPP.
General admission is $40 a person, or $75 for a couple. VIP seating for an eight-person table includes two drink tickets a person for $450. VIP seating also includes ads in the programs of the remaining CPP shows, event signage and butler table service during the show.
The show is for ages 21 and older, and seating is limited. To purchase tickets, call the CPP box office at 616-843-3906.
The evening will include a photographer taking pictures as people arrive, snacks, a full-service bar, decorations and actors interacting with the audience.
Kerkstra said it’s the first time they’ve performed the show, which was written by Ken Davenport.
After the show and crowning of the prom king and queen, there will be a two-hour ’80s dance party for people to enjoy.
CPP is aiming to raise $23,000 for a new Acacia Auditorium stage floor at the Community Center. For more than 50 years, CPP has used the stage and been housed there, and they want to help make it a beautiful place for people to visit and watch shows, Kerkstra said.
Attendees are encouraged to wear ’80s attire or prom attire, and be ready to interact with the actors. Kerkstra said the show will be a fun night for people to get out in the middle of winter.
“They should come out with the readiness to have fun,” she said.
Anyone interested in contributing to the fundraiser can call 616-843-3906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.