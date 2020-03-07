FRUITPORT MUSICAL

Cast members of “The Little Mermaid” practice a song during a recent rehearsal. The show will be staged March 19-21 at the Fruitport Middle School auditorium.

 Tribune photo/Krystle Wagner

FRUITPORT — Life under the sea is coming to a Fruitport stage.

Fruitport Community Schools’ production of “The Little Mermaid” runs 7 p.m. March 19-21, as well as at 1:30 p.m. March 21, at Fruitport Middle School’s auditorium.

