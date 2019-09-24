After years of wanting to connect with family in Europe, one Grand Haven man and his son had the “trip of a lifetime.”
In late August, John Siemion and his son Travis traveled to Scotland and Poland, where they spent time exploring the countries together and meeting family for the first time.
“It was a trip of a lifetime for me,” John said.
For the past 20 years, John has searched for relatives. The search started after someone reached out to John inquiring if they were related. John’s paternal grandparents and maternal great-grandparents came from Poland.
Through the years, John used Ancestor.com and most recently Myheritage.com as he searched for relatives. With the help of the internet, Adam Siemion, who lives in Poland, connected with John.
Although Adam didn’t find any family connection with John, he had information about men he believed to be John’s second cousins based on the Grand Haven resident’s ancestry page because the two men’s grandfathers were brothers.
John and Travis first met up in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they toured the city and Edinburgh Castle. They also took a class about scotch whisky, such as learning how to get the different smells at the top, middle and bottom; and how to cut it if it seems too strong.
With the castle as a backdrop, they watched international military bands perform during The Royal Military Tattoo.
“To sit there and see that, wow,” John said. “These pictures just don’t do it justice.”
From Scotland, they flew into Krakow, Poland. John and Travis toured the countryside and visited Auschwitz, which John called an “eye-opening experience.” Although people read about what happened there, seeing it firsthand was “heartbreaking,” John said.
In Plock, Poland, they met up with John’s cousin, Ryszard Siemion, and his wife Ewa and their family. While they were able to speak English for the majority of their conversations, Google Translate helped with some of their talks.
In addition to enjoying meals together, they visited downtown Plock, and several churches and cathedrals. John and Travis also visited the church where John’s great-grandparents married in 1876 and the cemetery where they are buried.
They also met John’s cousin Roman and visited a home built by a family member more than 150 years ago. They also visited Gdansk and the Baltic Sea.
Before ending their trip, John and Travis met Adam Siemion and his family, who initially helped John connect with his cousins.
“To finally connect with my family over in Poland was awesome,” John said.
Experiencing the Polish food was also a highlight of the trip, and something John said he’s missed over the years.
Growing up, John’s family visited his grandparents’ home in Grand Rapids at least once a month. His aunts, uncles and cousins got together to spend time together and eat.
Prior to their visit, John’s cousin asked if there were any particular foods they would want to eat, and John had one request: potato pancakes. John recalled his grandmother making them and then later his mother taking over the recipe.
John and his family plan to keep in touch through social media, and he hopes to return to Europe to visit more relatives in the future.
Travis said he planned out the trip as part of his Christmas, birthday and Father’s Day gifts to his dad, and also as a “thank you” for putting up with him during his teenage years.
Although Travis, 36, said he doesn’t use Facebook often, he said it’s a wonderful tool for connecting families in different parts of the world.
“It was amazing having this opportunity to meet them with my father on a trip like this,” he said.
