GRAND RAPIDS — As a multi-day winter storm hits West Michigan, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for the weather, just a week ahead of the Thanksgiving rush.
About 10 percent of flights for this past Thursday were delayed or canceled due to inclement weather. While the airport is not as busy as it will be for the upcoming holiday travel, Ford Airport officials say crews are fully staffed and prepared to deice planes on the runway to keep things going smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.