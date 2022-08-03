Gregory Hartzog, his wife Diane and sister Cyndi Brunna carried their chairs down to the Coast Guard Festival Street Dance on Tuesday night, but they didn't sit down for long.
The trio joined hundreds of others on their feet as they danced to the tunes provided by Brena, a cover band from Grand Rapids.
Gregory Hartzog said he enjoyed Brena's performance last year and was looking forward to a repeat performance Tuesday.
“We brought our chairs but we won’t be in them for long!” Bunna said.
She said the trio, all from Grand Haven, love going to all of the Coast Guard activities throughout the festival.
Another Grand Haven resident who enjoys attending festival activities is Jane Yonker. Yonker, 71, said she is known as “Dancing Jane,” and can often be found around town waving her flags as she tries to spread joy through the community.
“I love to dance because, well, I need to,” Yonker said. “I love the Coast Guard because I was born here.”
Yonker said that at her age she needs to be up on her feet to stay active. She moved away for some time, but after moving back to Grand Haven in 2010, she has been out in the community doing what she loves most — dancing.
“Everyone is wonderful and appreciates what I do,” said Yonker.
Brena has performed for the annual Street Dance six times, and posted on their Facebook page: “Tonight is one of our favorite shows of the year! Street Dance in Grand Haven.”
