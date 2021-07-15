With a handful of parent-child relationships on this spring's high school girls tennis teams, it made for a family-friendly list of all-conference selections.
While a number of young teams used 2021 to gain some much-needed experience, it meant that on-court wins could sometimes be hard to come by. That wasn't always the case for a number of local players, who made the most of their seasons to etch their names on all-conference lists.
No. 1 singles player Lexie Wilton was Grand Haven's selection to the OK Red's first team in her first varsity season. The rising junior stuck in top of the Buccaneers' roster for the duration of their regular season.
The Bucs' top doubles team of Alyssa Hatzel and Abbey Klumpel also made the honorable mention list in the Red as Grand Haven finished their season in fifth place overall.
Spring Lake and Fruitport both had a pair of players make the first-team list in the Blue, again with family ties involved. Top singles player Taylor Duer was joined by doubles player Zoe Walters as postseason honorees of Karen Duer's roster.
Fruitport's No. 2 singles player Hope Busscher was an at-large pick in the conference, with top player Alison Blakeman joining her. The Trojans were fifth in the postseason OK Blue standings, just behind Spring Lake in third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.