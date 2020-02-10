Girls Basketball
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional
Championship
La Porte 51, Michigan City 38
La Porte;10;23;6;12;—;51
Michigan City;3;11;16;8;—;38
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 2-3 9-9 14, Aydin Shreves 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Ryin Ott 6-16 7-10 21, Nyla Asad 2-10 2-6 7, Lauren Pollock 2-5 0-0 4, Shelby Linn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 14-40 18-25 51.
MICHIGAN CITY
Katelyn Halfacre 6-10 1-1 16, Mary Pat Kelley 0-6 0-0 0, Jaden Smallwood 5-11 0-1 10, A’Syah Lemons 2-5 0-0 4, Ariana Lemons 0-4 0-0 0, Trinity Thompson 2-9 4-6 8, Sativa Santana 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 15-45 5-8 38.
3-point shooting: La Porte 5-10 (Biggers 1-1, Jones 1-2, Ott 2-5, Asad 1-2); Michigan City 3-14 (Halfacre 3-5, Kelley 0-5, As. Lemons 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Turnovers: La Porte 17, Michigan City 20. Total fouls: La Porte 14, Michigan City 18. Technical foul: Michigan City bench. Fouled out: None. Records: La Porte 18-7, Michigan City 11-14.
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional
Semifinal
La Porte 67, South Bend Riley 47
S.B. Riley;14;6;10;17;—;47
La Porte;18;17;12;20;—;67
S.B. RILEY
Derrianna Austin 0-2 0-0 0, MaKayla Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Jasmine Green-Love 0-4 4-4 4, Kaytlin Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Kyah Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 4-10 1-3 9, Moriah Love 2-6 0-0 4, Imani Owens 3-12 0-0 6, Jazmen Watts 7-12 4-4 20. Totals — 17-49 11-13 47.
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 0-3 0-0 0, Aydin Shreves 0-0 2-2 2, Natalie Thiem 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 5-11 2-6 15, Hannah Hartsburg 0-0 0-0 0, Ryin Ott 6-15 6-6 18, Nyla Asad 10-14 3-4 25, Abigail Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Danielle Krontz 0-1 2-2 2, Lauren Pollock 0-2 1-3 1, Shelby Linn 2-2 0-0 4. Totals — 23-48 16-23 67.
3-point shooting: S.B. Riley 2-10 (Austin 0-1, Green-Love 0-1, T. Smith 0-1, Love 0-2, Owens 0-2, Watts 2-3); La Porte 5-13 (Biggers 0-2, Jones 3-6, Ott 0-2, Asad 2-3). Turnovers: S.B. Riley 26, La Porte 20. Total fouls: S.B. Riley 19, La Porte 11. Fouled out: Owens. Records: S.B. Riley 12-11, La Porte 17-7.
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional
Semifinal
Michigan City 53, Plymouth 44
Plymouth;11;15;10;8;—;44
Michigan City;11;10;18;14;—;53
PLYMOUTH
Claire Tanner 4-12 0-1 11, Lindsay Janus 0-9 1-4 1, Taylor Delp 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Mary Kate Flynn 4-9 3-6 11, Clare Sheedy 1-3 3-4 5, Alaina Clady 5-7 3-4 13, Sydni Weir 1-7 0-0 3. Totals — 15-47 10-19 44.
MICHIGAN CITY
Katelyn Halfacre 6-19 6-6 22, Mary Pat Kelley 0-2 0-0 0, Jaden Smallwood 0-4 0-0 0, A’Syah Lemons 2-3 1-2 5, Ariana Lemons 2-6 0-0 4, Trinity Thompson 5-11 8-13 18, Sativa Santana 2-3 0-0 4. Totals — 17-48 15-21 53.
3-point shooting: Plymouth 4-18 (Tanner 3-10, Janus 0-4, Weir 1-4); Michigan City 4-10 (Halfacre 4-7, Kelley 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Turnovers: Plymouth 9, Michigan City 13. Total fouls: Plymouth 18, Michigan City 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Plymouth 12-11, Michigan City 11-13.
Class 2A Hebron Sectional
South Central 64, North Newton 51
South Central;13;18;17;16;—;64
North Newton;13;5;20;13;—;51
SOUTH CENTRAL
Olivia Marks 0-9 10-18 10, Amber Wolf 2-4 13-19 17, Delanie Gale 3-10 4-6 11, Faith Biggs 6-12 2-2 16, Abbie Tomblin 1-2 3-4 5, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 2-4 2, Lexy Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Elle Kimmel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals — 13-41 34-53 64.
NORTH NEWTON
Grace Hollopeter 4-7 0-0 12, Harmoney Burke 4-6 0-0 8, Jamie Will 4-6 2-6 10, Mackendzie Dresbaugh 1-4 0-0 3, Cayci Ehlinger 1-5 0-0 3, Danielle Hinch 3-3 0-0 6, Heidi Schleman 1-4 0-2 2, Hope Churchill 0-3 0-0 0, Harley Schleman 2-3 1-1 5, Gracie Stevens 0-0 2-2 2. Totals — 20-41 5-11 51.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Biggs 2, Gale, Kimmel); North Newton 6 (Hollopeter 4, Dresbaugh, Ehlinger). Leaders — Rebounds: Marks 8 (SC); He. Schlemen 8 (NN). Assists: Tomblin 3 (SC); Churchill 3 (NN). Steals: Tomblin 3, Biggs 3 (SC); Hollopeter 3 (NN). Team fouls: South Central 13, North Newton 32. Fouled out: Hinch, Ha. Schleman (NN). Records: South Central 18-7; North Newton 11-12.
Class A Whiting Sectional
Bishop Noll 67, Marquette 38
Marquette;10;7;6;15;—;38
Bishop Noll;14;25;22;6;—;67
MARQUETTE
Jay'ana Blakely 2-12 1-2 5, Mary Kate Bobillo 1-6 0-0 2, Ryleigh Grott 4-10 0-0 8, Riley Lindsey 0-2 0-0 0, Sade Anderson-Hernandez 0-3 0-0 0, Jamely Anderson-Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Izabel Galindo 2-7 0-0 4, Ally McConnell 8-20 2-2 19. Totals — 17-60 3-4 38.
BISHOP NOLL
Courtney Blakely 9-13 0-0 21, Olivia Magallon 0-1 1-2 1, Mariah Robinson 2-7 1-2 6, Brianna Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Alejandra Castallanos 0-0 0-0 0, Rose Fuentes 8-16 0-1 17, Madison Downs 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Sutton 2-9 2-4 7, Abby Heintz 2-5 0-0 4, Elia Larios 0-3 0-0 0, Isabelli Damacio 2-4 3-6 7, Lauren Drexler 0-1 0-0 0, Danneli Campbell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals — 27-62 7-15 67.
3-point field goals: Marquette 1-20 (McConnell 1-9, Bobillo 0-5, Blakely 0-3, S. Anderson-Hernandez 0-2, Galindo 0-1); Bishop Noll 6-20 (Blakely 3-5, Robinson 1-5, Fuentes 1-5, Sutton 1-4, Heintz 0-1). Rebounds: Marquette 32 (Grott 10, McConnell 8, Bobillo 7, Galindon 4, Blakely 2, Lindsey); Bishop Noll 30 (Campbell 7, Damacio 6, Fuentes 4, Blakely 3, Robinson 3, Downs 2, Sutton 2, Magallon, Heintz, Drexler). Assists: Marquette 10 (Galindo 4, McConnell 2, Blakely, Bobillo, Grott, S. Anderson-Hernandez); Bishop Noll 11 (Blakely 6, Fuentes 4, Sutton). Steals: Marquette 4 (Blakely 2, Galindo, McConnell); Bishop Noll 18 (Blakely 6, Robinson 4, Sutton 3, Fuentes 2, Drexler 2, Damacio). Blocks: Marquette 7 (Grott 3, Bobillo 2, Galindo 2); Bishop Noll 1 (Damacio). Team fouls: Marquette 12 (McConnell 4, Blakely 3, Bobillo 2, Galindo 2, Grott); Bishop Noll 14 (Sutton 4, Blakely 2, Robinson 2, Damacio 2, Campbell 2, Magallon, Heintz). Team records: Marquette 9-13, Bishop Noll 11-14.
