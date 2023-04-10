With school back in session, it means that high school spring sports can fully start again in earnest.
In the span of two months, local athletes will go from bone-chilling practices to big stages and memorable moments to round out the school year. Some teams and sports have already picked up an early taste of action, but everyone will be full systems go once Tuesday hits.
Here’s what we’re keeping an eye on as the week unfolds:
1. New coaches all over local baseball scene
Tuesday will serve as an Opening Day for conference play in baseball and softball, and with it will come some milestone afternoons for a whole host of new coaches.
In Grand Haven, Mike Barnett will take control in the Buccaneer dugout for the first home games of the season, as East Kentwood rolls into town for a doubleheader. The Buccaneers split their games before break against Zeeland West, and lost only one senior from last year’s group, which went 9-12 in OK Red play.
Spring Lake will technically have a new coach in their ranks when Bill Core walks to home plate of Hickman Field to exchange lineup cards against West Catholic, but the longtime Laker softball coach is also in his first season on the job. Nearby rivals Fruitport have the only bit of consistency, as Nick Reed’s Trojans host Allendale on Tuesday.
Western Michigan Christian’s baseball season started before spring break, but will continue along with a game against Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday – new coach Darin Waller took over for Mark Hill.
2. Back to business for lacrosse teams
Grand Haven’s boys lacrosse season is off to a .500 start, as the Bucs opened their season with a defeat to Forest Hills Northern before a successful road trip to DeWitt just before spring break. They host Byron Center and Mona Shores this week before a Saturday road contest at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
The Bucs’ girls team has started 2-1 thanks to wins over Lowell and West Ottawa – they head to Hudsonville on Wednesday and will host an eight-team tournament on Saturday.
Spring Lake’s teams alternate games in midweek – the boys team heads to Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday and West Ottawa on Thursday, while the girls face Grand Rapids Catholic Central on the road Wednesday before heading to Caledonia on Friday.
3. Will runners feel the chill?
Track and field athletes are set to start their conference slates this week, as Spring Lake and Fruitport both get a rare home meet.
Friday’s Trojan home races will be the first official varsity meet on the school’s resurfaced track – they didn’t race once at home last season. Spring Lake takes on West Catholic Thursday having already competed twice before break.
4. Softball seasons get underway
While a handful of baseball teams got into the action before spring break, none of the area’s softball teams had an official game on their schedule until this week.
Spring Lake’s new coach is also a familiar face, as 2012 Miss Softball Evie Uithoven takes charge for her first contests when the Lakers host West Catholic on Tuesday.
Grand Haven starts their season with a nonconference doubleheader against Traverse City West on Tuesday before facing East Kentwood for a single game Thursday. Fruitport hosts a Tuesday twinbill with Allendale before a Thursday home doubleheader against Reeths-Puffer.
5. Golf, tennis ready for full swings
A Grand Haven-Spring Lake matchup highlights the girls tennis schedule for this week – the Drawbridge rivals square off on Thursday as both teams’ regular seasons get started.
After the Lakers host West Catholic on Wednesday, it’ll be five matches in a row away from home in the span of just under two weeks. Grand Haven will face their nearby rivals before a trip to NorthPointe Christian on Saturday.
The Buccaneer golf team gets rolling with a trip to Rockford on Friday – it’s their lone contest this week before heading to West Ottawa and Caledonia next week. Spring Lake competed in a nonconference event at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday to start their season, and will host Manistee on Thursday.
Both OK Blue teams will start the jamboree season on Tuesday at The Mines in Grand Rapids.
