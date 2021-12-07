The boys basketball team at Fruitport Calvary Christian had its first winning record in 10 years last season, and they've already got their eyes on more heading into the winter.
It'll help having a strong returning group from the 8-7 team that was knocked out of the Division 4 state tournament by Holland Calvary in March. In his second year as boys coach after decades of experience that included a successful stretch coaching his daughters at Calvary, Brad Richards will be able to call on a handful of experienced options – including one he's pretty familiar with.
Freshman Bradley Richards averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds a game last season as an eighth-grader, and the 6-foot-5 forward was named as an honorable mention all-state player already by the state's coaches' association.
He was able to play last season due to a Class D exemption with the MHSAA that allows eighth-graders to play varsity sports – Bradley is following in the footsteps of sisters Allyson, Kelsey and Taylor, who all played five years of varsity basketball.
"I'm impressed with the quality of character our team has already this season," Brad Richards said. "Our coaches stress God first, family second and basketball third in life and they're taking all three very seriously."
Ethan Cammenga returns as a starting center from last season's group, and the 6-foot-2 senior averaged nine rebounds a game and will form a 1-2 punch inside along with Richards.
In charge of getting them the ball will be senior guard Jacob May. He's also got a scoring touch, as he averaged 10 points and five assists a game last season, and the three returning starters will be the focus of opposition defense most of the season.
"Our biggest strength has simply been paying attention to detail and having some coachability," Richards said. "The boys are hungry to compete at a higher level. So far, they're listening well to the coaches and working hard every day."
Senior guard Luke Assaad and freshman guard Quinn Swanson will be among the key returners to the group, with a trio of seniors ready to step up: guards Josiah Jackson and Nick Swanson, plus forward Raj Grewal.
They'll need every bit of help they can get in an Alliance League that features a handful of vastly larger schools. They also play a schedule that belies their 70-student enrollment – Orchard View last season, Muskegon Catholic Central and Friday opponents Fruitport this season. Their biggest competition in the conference will come from last year's D4 finalists Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian and Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep.
"Our biggest challenge is learning defensive rotations and recovering for rebounds," Richards said. "I'm interested to see how we look if we play like we're capable for 32 minutes."
Their season started on Monday night with a big home victory over Pentwater.
The Eagles broke the game open in the second quarter with a 22-7 second quarter, and they pulled away in the second half on the way to a 77-35 victory. Bradley Richards had a game-high 27 points to go with 17 rebounds, and May added 13 points and 10 assists. Cammenga chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
They faced Mason County Central after press time Tuesday.
Trojan bowlers sweep Allendale to open season
Fruitport's bowling teams beat conference opposition to open the season, with the boys earning a 23-7 victory while the girls took home all 30 points.
Gage Wadland had games of 203 and 184 to lead the boys team, while Bradon Krohn bowled 211 and 170. Jray Conklin chipped in games of 161 and 158. Raegan Dykstra bowled a 170 to lead the girls, with Brynna Hanson adding a 160 and Rylee Lusk next-best at 137.
