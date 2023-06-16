The weekend’s finals for baseball and softball will mark the full end of the high school sports season in Michigan, giving us a chance to look back at some of the top individual performers of the spring.
After winning a regional singles title and winning a match at last month’s Division 3 state finals, Fruitport’s Grace Sweet was named to the division’s all-state team by Michigan’s tennis coaches’ association.
The junior singles player lost just six games in three matches on her way to a second straight individual regional title – she won the No. 2 singles title in 2022. It marks the second time in four years that a Fruitport player’s made the D3 all-state team – Trinity Busscher was on the same list in 2019, and there was no spring season in 2020. Alison Blakeman made the honorable mention in 2021.
She was also the only local to be involved in state finals action this spring.
She was also part of the OK Blue’s all-conference team alongside teammate Rachel Hines. Spring Lake put three players on the Blue’s postseason list, as seniors Gabby Bush and Allie Peasley were named alongside junior Rose Landry.
The Lakers finished tied for second in the conference with Hamilton, while the Trojans ended their Blue season tied for sixth with Coopersville.
Grand Haven sophomore Kendra Price was named both to the OK Red’s all-conference team and an all-area team for her singles play, while the team of Lexie Wilton and Abbey Klumpel were named to the all-area first team, one of two doubles teams to earn the honor.
Wilton and Klumpel made it a second straight season with a regional title in doubles, winning the No. 1 doubles flight in convincing fashion after being seeded third. Klumpel and Alyssa Hatzel had won the same flight in 2022.
The Buccaneers finished tied for fourth in the Red alongside Hudsonville, going 3-4 in dual matches before a fourth-place finish at the conference finals.
