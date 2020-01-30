Today: A slight chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of drizzle after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. South-southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing drizzle before 1 a.m.; then a slight chance of snow showers between 1 and 4 a.m.; and then a slight chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 32. South-southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A slight chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
