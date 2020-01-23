Today: Snow showers before 3 p.m., then rain and snow showers. High near 35. South-southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers. Steady temperature around 35. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday: Snow showers before 8 a.m., then rain showers. High near 36. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday night: Rain and snow showers. Low around 33. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.