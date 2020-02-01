Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South-southwest wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.