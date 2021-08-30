Tab2FileL.png

Cooler and quieter weather is expected for the work week.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

