Cooler and quieter weather is expected for the work week.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
