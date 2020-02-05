Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Snow, mainly after 9 p.m. Low around 25. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
