Today: A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers until about 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 30. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. South-southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
