Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 30. Light east wind.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
