Today: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high around 30. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with steady temperatures around 30. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Sunday: Snow before 3 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 35. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Low around 29. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.