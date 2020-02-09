Today: Snow before 3 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 35. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Low around 29. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.