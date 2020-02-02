Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers, turning to all snow showers overnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.