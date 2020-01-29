Today: Cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 34.
