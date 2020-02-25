A winter storm watch is in effect from 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 8 p.m. Low around 28. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Wednesday: Snow showers. High near 30. North-northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
