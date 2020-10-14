GRAND HAVEN TWP. — If there was a team Grand Haven probably didn't want to see in its district opener on Wednesday, it was probably Rockford.
The Buccaneers had lost 4-2 on the Rams' home turf back in September, and the O-K Red champions were full of confidence, having lost just once all year.
At home, the Bucs nearly clawed back a tying goal in a frantic second half, but the Rams went home 1-0 winners, courtesy of an early goal from Alex Ducey.
"We had possession for a lot of the second half," coach Nick Tejchma said. "We just couldn't find a goal and finish our chances."
There were chances throughout the second half for Grand Haven, but it felt like a Ram defender was always on hand to block dangerous scoring opportunities. Rockford was able to exact a little revenge on the Bucs – the team that knocked them out of last year's state playoffs in the district final.
Unfortunately, that lingering emotion from last year may have caused a couple of small taunting exchanges as Rockford left the field following the match, a sour end to a shortened Bucs season.
"We knew right away they were going to come out fast," senior Joey Fischer said. "With beating them last year, we knew they'd come in hot. I think that was just a little too much for us. We picked it up in the last 25 minutes but it was a little too late."
Rockford had the better share of possession in the game's first half. Ducey's goal three minutes into the match came via a Buccaneer error, as a misplaced pass was sent back through for the Ram forward.
Even as Jack Kurburski came off his goal line to cut down the angle, Ducey's shot was sent around the senior goalkeeper and in for 1-0.
The Rams hit the crossbar on a corner kick midway through the half, but with both defenses tightened up by the nature of tournament soccer, clear-cut chances were at a premium.
Grand Haven struggled to put together the passing plays they wanted early on, finding it tough to match the speed and skill of Rockford's midfield and defense. That frustration was calmed down somewhat at halftime.
"Emotions were high," Tejchma said. "We just needed to tone it down a little bit, and our guys figured it out."
The second half saw Grand Haven win more possession, and Rockford resigned to making chances on the counter attack. It took until the 27-minute mark for the Bucs to create good chances, but they were a little unlucky not to tie the game.
Emarrean Banks had a pair of chances, hitting a shot wide after a Joey Fischer pass before just missing a sliding chance at an open net following a corner kick.
Fischer had a shot blocked after a smart pass from Turner Oosterbaan, and a pair of shots were blocked following a couple Grand Haven corners. Even with about 20 minutes of pressure, the Bucs still didn't have a tying goal to show for it.
In the final minutes, a pair of defenders joined the Buccaneer attack, but the Rams hung on and defended well to get the job done.
"In the second half, we matched that intensity," Tejchma said.
The loss brings a shortened Grand Haven soccer season to a close, a painful reality even with all of 2020's uncertainty. This year's senior class was part of 2019's district-title winning team, and has been part of a group that has changed the mentality surrounding the Bucs' program.
"We continued to improve this entire season," Kurburski said. "I hope that carries on the next couple of years. We played well tonight, it sucks to go out the way we did.
"We were a really connected group these last couple years. As juniors and seniors, we were really close, like best friends."
Fischer echoed his teammate's sentiments.
"It felt good just to have this season," the senior forward said. "It's an unfortunate ending, but I love all these guys. We all just loved coming out and playing the sport we love."
Rockford now faces Hudsonville in a district semifinal on Oct. 19, to be played at Grandville. They'll play the winner of a match between Mona Shores and Grand Rapids Union, who both won matches on Wednesday.
