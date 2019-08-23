GRAND HAVEN – The gym was raucous. At any point someone could walk by and assume there was a live volleyball match going on, but it was just a scrimmage.
The Grand Haven girls volleyball program held their first annual alumni scrimmage in which the Bucs’ varsity team, junior varsity team and a collection of alumni gathered together to play volleyball and raise money for the program.
Assistant varsity coach Nicole Burns participated in the scrimmage with her fellow alumni and talked about how they were able to put together an event that mixed fun with a competitive edge.
“A lot of the ones just had with the same attitude. Yeah, it’s going to be fun but we’re still going to compete. I think it helps there were so many of them that played in college because it’s still in us,” Burns said. “ I get to see the girls every day so it was fun to block them and do that kind of stuff.”
Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka pointed out that his players knew very little of the level of competition that they would be facing.
“Our players knew the alumni were coming, but I don’t think they had any idea what they were going to face with the alumni or how good they would be. They see (Burns) but they don’t know who half of these other people were walking in. I think it’s good for our current players to see the players that have come before them.” Smaka said.
Being the first year, Burns and Smaka managed to get 26 alumni players to show up and play in matches against both the varsity and junior varsity teams. Smaka talked about why an event like this is important.
“This is the first year we’ve done it and the feedback early on from the alumni is that they would love to do this every year and we would love to do this every year.
“I think our alumni base is special when you have 18 out of the 26 here that played volleyball in college. You look at the amount of former players we have as coaches in this program, I think we really just try to let them know that they are always welcome and we want them here,” Smaka said.
Burns added onto that about the message the current players can take away from these types of events.
“I think it’s good for all of the high school kids to see what the program means to them even after high school,” Burns said.
The idea is something Smaka and Burns began talking about this scrimmage as a possibility back during their summer camp.
“We talked about what we wanted to do and we’ve never done anything like this. We were just talking about the players we have involved and we just felt like there were enough players that lived locally.
“We just thought it would be cool to see how many of them how we could get together. I don’t know that we thought it would be this big,” Smaka said.
Seeing the success that the inaugural year had in terms of turnout and atmosphere, they hope to grow the event for years to come. Their hope is that the players spread the word, and having a full year to plan and prepare the event makes it possible for this to become a staple for the program.
Mike Roberson was the varsity volleyball coach from 2000-2004 and he was in attendance and served at the de facto coach for the alumni team. Roberson felt like the history in the gym was worth noting.
“For me, one of the coolest parts is once they put this record board on the wall they have no idea who those people are. Now they know who they are, they got to play against them. It’s cool that they were able to put a face with those names and realize that those were some great players. It’s something to aspire to, not only for these varsity kids but also for these other kids that are out here watching,” Roberson said. The alumni scrimmage raised $500 for a scholarship fund that will go back to the program and be used for players that need money for camps.
The team starts their regular season Friday at Coopersville as part of the Coopersville invite.
