Today: Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. High near 37. East wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before midnight, then snow. Patchy fog between 9 and 11 p.m. Steady temperature around 37. East-southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 30.
