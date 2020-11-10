GRAND HAVEN TWP. — One thing American Dunes Golf Club has made clear in the run to its public opening in May next year is its link to the military.
The Jack Nicklaus-designed course has worked closely with the Folds of Honor foundation started by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, and the two have made the military and the golf course a tight link.
So it made more than a little sense that when the Golf Association of Michigan came to evaluate the course, it came with a number of available veterans to assign its handicap rating.
"We did it on purpose," GAM ratings director Mark Bultema said. "When we got the invitation to come out and rate the course, we made sure we made the first invitation to those who have been in service or their spouses. They were the first to sign up and we filled in from there."
A course's handicap allows golfers to adjust their scores based on a course's difficulty. For instance, a 72 at Augusta National is more difficult than a 72 at a local municipal course, and a rating system can help compare.
Raters came by American Dunes to accurately measure the course using lasers and to assess the difficulty of the course's hazards, including the number of bunkers on the course. Sand in the middle of a fairway is more difficult to contend with than sand off to the side, for instance.
"It allows folks to have their own index and carry that around the world," Bultema said. "A rater here in West Michigan could rate a course, and it's the same as if they were going to South Africa, Australia, England, wherever. It's all adhering to the same standards."
Normally, there might have been enough time for the GAM to make their way over to Grand Haven before the course opens in 2021. However, strong buzz about the course made both sides excited to get the rating process taken care of and checked off the list before play starts in earnest next spring.
"This course has generated a lot of positive publicity," GAM executive director Chris Whitten said. "I think a lot of our volunteers had this circled on their calendars."
The course's connection to veterans made it a logical choice for the GAM.
"It's special to get all these raters with a military connection out here," Whitten said. "From what we saw, there was a great support for that."
The GAM also was able to make a donation of $4,000 to Folds of Honor, helping to send a scholarship to a Michigan-based family with a fallen or disabled service member.
"Beyond the beauty of this course, it's just so unique," Bultema said. "Typically, the courses we rate are a lot like what this course used to be. Now, it's spectacular."
The course's rating will be available before the course's public opening on May 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.