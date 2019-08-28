A warning for dangerous swimming conditions and lakeshore flooding at Lake Michigan beaches has been extended.
It is now in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
The warning area has also been extended. It is now from St. Joseph north to Manistee.
The Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids includes the lakeshore beaches in Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Hazardous conditions:
— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.
— Strong structural and longshore currents are expected.
— Rip currents expected.
Forecast:
Lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. Water forced into channels between pier heads may flood portions of port towns along the river channel edges. Waves may completely submerge pier decks at times.
West winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 35 mph, will continue to generate waves as high as 8 feet on Wednesday. Winds and waves will briefly relax late Wednesday night and early Thursday, but will ramp up and become hazardous again by Thursday afternoon.
Winds on Thursday will be southwesterly at up to 35 mph, with waves of 5-8 feet expected north of Holland and 3-5 feet south of Holland.
South-facing piers will be most susceptible to being swamped by waves and for structural currents on Thursday. Longshore currents will become more likely than rip currents.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions on Thursday will include South Beach at South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
Actions:
Avoid swimming at Lake Michigan beaches or walking out on piers the next few days. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. The advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Further beach erosion is likely, and lakeshore property owners should be prepared for the possibility of more damage to the dunes and bluffs.
High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.
Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.
A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.
