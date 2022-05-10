When Lakeshore Middle School's soccer team took to the field for most of 2021, they usually started a player short.
Results weren't kind to them a year ago – they lost a game by as many as 18 goals. It was a winless season that wasn't exactly the goal when the program was revived in the spring of 2019.
With some good fortune and hard work, LMS erased two years of pain last week, beating Muskegon Middle School 2-1 for their first victory of the season, snapping a streak that had stretched into the first six games of 2022.
Goals from Kennedy Neil and Lexi Jacobs helped the Buccaneers turn their underdog status into glory, coming from behind to win last Thursday.
"We couldn't be more proud of these girls and all their hard work," coaches Mackenzie Trowbridge and Ally Westfall said. "We want to take this win and keep riding the momentum into the rest of our season."
Last year's team started out with 14 girls in total, and COVID-19 restrictions made fielding a full team difficult. They managed to double the number of girls involved this spring.
The Bucs went behind to an early mistake in the opening minutes – it had to feel like deja vu for a team that hadn't even managed a draw in its first six games.
However, LMS worked their way back into the game after halftime. Neil scored 10 minutes into the first half, and the Bucs controlled possession until the late stages of the second half.
Parker Salziger delivered the assist, dropping a pass right into Jacobs' path for the winning goal.
LMS is back in action on Thursday, hosting Zeeland Creekside Middle School.
