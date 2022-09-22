Lane closures for bridge work will begin Saturday morning and remain in effect through mid-November.
The closures will affect both northbound and southbound U.S. 31 from Jackson Street in Grand Haven to Third Street in Ferrysburg, as well as M-104 over the Spring Lake channel.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound U.S. 31 will have two lanes open, with the left lane shifted into the southbound lanes for through-traffic between Jackson and Third streets. The right lane of northbound U.S. 31 will remain open for local and through traffic.
Work is weather dependent.
This construction is part of the U.S. 31 and M-104 bridge improvement project, which began in March 2021 and is expected to continue through June 2023. MDOT is improving six bridges at the U.S. 31 and M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, including the bridges over the Grand River and the Spring Lake Channel.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, see a list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
