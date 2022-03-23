The armed standoff on Hofma Court in Grand Haven Township shook the community, especially its youngest members.
The Forest Park subdivision is home to many families with young kids, and they received quite a scare Tuesday when they couldn’t take the bus home from school because of the unsafe environment around their house.
Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling, offered the following suggestions when talking to your kids about this situation:
• This is a good teaching moment about not making assumptions. We just do not know what is happening inside the house or what the person inside is experiencing, thinking, feeling, etc. We do not know what led up to the situation.
• This is also a good teaching moment about having empathy for someone else. Try to model language that is empathetic and caring. Avoid language that is judgmental, condemning and stigmatizing. This can be done by what we say and certainly what is posted on social media.
• Share with children that our law enforcement offers are there to protect us and also the person in the house. There are resources that they have available to them such as a critical response team.
• Listen and answer questions to the best of your ability. Be open to discussing anxiety and offer coping suggestions such as journaling, taking a walk, mindfulness, putting together a puzzle, coloring, listening to music, talking — just to name a few.
The Grand Haven school district is also taking action to help students whose lives have been shaken by this event. Students who live in the Forest Park neighborhood were held at their respective schools Tuesday afternoon until they could be picked up by parents, as police directed the district not to send buses into the area.
"Grand Haven Area Public Schools will always place the utmost importance on safety and well-being, along with supporting our students and staff members during times of need," said Jason Reinecke, assistant superintendent of human services for the district. "Our crisis team along with district administration acted immediately to do just that over the past 24 hours. We have and will continue to offer assistance in a variety of forms to the buildings, staff members and students that have been impacted by recent events.”
Hope Reformed Church is located nearby the Forest Park subdivision. Pastor Tim Taylor said the church will open its worship center for a time of prayer from 6-7:30 p.m. today (Wednesday).
“We're a neighborhood church, so we’re offering a place for people to pray about this situation, and really all of the things that have been happening in our community and across the globe,” Taylor said. “We need it, so we'll be offering space for people to be praying for the neighborhood, the schools, the bus accident yesterday, the war in Ukraine. There's really such a long list of things that we realize are beyond our control. We need to be praying.”
