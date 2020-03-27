When we can’t hug, or touch, it doesn’t mean we can’t continue to reach out.
Many organizations and community members could use help during these difficult times. United Way, community organizations and local partners are actively working to assist.
Want to help while while you’re holed up? Or need help? Here are some options:
Put your love in motion
Love in Action is in need of soup, peanut butter and jelly, canned stews, chili, chicken, tuna, fruit, vegetables, and hygiene items. You may drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to noon Saturdays at Love In Action, 1106 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Please sanitize your donation items and consider leaving them in your garage for a day or two prior to dropping them off.
Volunteer from home
Visit careottawacounty.com for “volunteer from home” opportunities, including making masks, shopping and dropping off food.
According to current stay-at-home rules, volunteers may leave home to serve nonprofit organizations that provide food, shelter and other necessities of life for the economically disadvantaged.
Please take care, though, and be responsible, exercising all CDC-recommended precautions and perhaps even more. We can’t let helping become a hindrance and a health hazard.
Empathize with emergency needs
The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation has set up an “emergency human needs” fund, and you can help.
Visit Give.ghacf.org to donate. Minimum amount for online gifts is $25.
If you’d prefer, send a check in any amount to the foundation, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.
In need?
If you, your family, neighbors or loved ones are in need of food, housing, transportation or financial assistance, call 211 to learn more about local resources.
Coffee connection
For anyone identified as a “frontline responder” in our current crisis, such as health care workers, police and fire personnel, grocery store and gas station attendants, Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee, hot or cold. The offer is valid until May 3.
Shopping security
Many stores are offering early shopping hours dedicated to senior citizens and those who may be immune compromised.
Visit individual store websites for hours. those we know about are Meijer, D&W, Family Fare, Dollar General and Target. There may be more, as this trend is multiplying by the day.
Call or visit a website first before venturing out.
Don’t believe that you are somehow “safe” during these special shopping hours. Follow all CDC-recommended precautions. Sanitize or soap up your hands before entering the store (don’t rinse off the soap); stay at least 6 feet away from other customers; and try to reach for products on the back of shelves, since many shoppers pick up a product to look at it, then put it back.
Also, sanitize/wash hands immediately after leaving the store, then sanitize and keep all products quarantined in your garage for a day or two.
