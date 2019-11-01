If cleaning your cookware isn’t quite panning out for you, read on.
Different types of oil and cooking surfaces require different types of treatment. Trib Tips this week offers suggestions on how to keep your baking arsenal sparkling.
Grime stopper
That gunk on your glass bakeware may seem like a permanent fixture, but with a product you probably already have around the house, you can bid gunk a permanent goodbye.
Place your baking dish in a large plastic bag and spray with oven cleaner. Tie the top of the bag and let it soak overnight. By morning, you should be able to rub and rinse the stains away.
For really stubborn stains, rinse and repeat.
Perox aid
You can turn to your medicine cabinet to freshen up your pots, pans and cookie sheets.
Mix a paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, then rub it into those obnoxious stains. Let stand for several hours, then wash and rinse thoroughly.
No-scrub stain removal
If you have a self-cleaning oven, here’s a super simple way to battle the build-up:
Place your cookie sheet, broiler pan or any other sold metal pan that needs degunking inside your oven (don’t use this method for nonstick pans). Fire up the self-cleaner. After the oven has cooled sufficiently, remove your item, place over the sink and rinse off the char.
Residue rescue
Here’s another quick and easy way to remove cooking spray residue:
Combine 1 cup water, a half-cup bleach and 2 tablespoons of baking powder in your bakeware. Put it on the stovetop and bring to a boil. Boil for 10-12 minutes, then wash as usual.
Opt for your own
If you want cooking spray that doesn’t leave such a mess, opt for your own.
Fill a spray bottle half-full with vegetable, oil or canola oil. Fill to the top with water and shake well. Although you may be tempted to just put oil in the bottle, adding the water makes it the right consistency for spraying as a mist.
Don’t forget the filter
Every couple of months, remove your range hood filter and throw it in the dishwasher. Select “pots and pans” mode. Let dry, then reinstall.
