Besides the normal threat of colds and flu this time of year, the fear of COVID-19 (coronavirus) looms large these days, with more cases being confirmed in the United States daily, including on the east side of Michigan.
Some Michigan universities are moving classes to online formats and other facilities are taking precautions. Sporting events and gatherings are being canceled.
Here are some things you can do to help protect you and your loved ones:
Faucets are your friends
Dr. Rosemary Olivero, section chief of pediatric infection disease at Spectrum Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, says regular hand-washing “is absolutely a must.”
“Not only can you get sick from people coughing and sneezing close to you, but often times, the things they cough and sneeze actually land on your body and you touch it with your hands,” she said. “And if you put your hands on your eyes or nose or mouth, you can then infect yourself.”
Hand-washing can be very effective in helping you avoid those germs. Use soap and water, and take 20 seconds to lather them up for a thorough wash. Hand sanitizer also is effective, she added.
Wash your hands with ‘Happy Birthday’
Experts recommend washing your hands with soap for a minimum of 20 seconds – and this means your whole hands, not just your palms.
Liberally rub the soap between your fingers, on top of your hands and around your finger nails.
Experts say only about 5 percent of us wash our hands for the required duration to effectively kill germs. Sing “Happy Birthday” in your head for an idea of how long 20 seconds is.
Squelch the sneeze
Cover your mouth and nose with your upper sleeve or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Travel cautiously
If you take a trip, also take precautions. Olivero said even a flight to Florida carries health concerns.
“You’re going to be sitting very close to other people,” the doctor said. “A lot of viruses are transmitted by sitting within 3-5 feet of another person. And that’s exactly what you do on an airplane.”
Keep in mind, too, that flight attendants fly all over the country and the world, and could be at a higher risk for exposure. As they pass out beverages and peanuts to passengers, logic says there could be a higher risk of transmitting a virus.
Consider purchasing travel insurance or booking a flight that allows you to make changes without prohibitive fees.
Don’t touch
When you are in public places, avoid touching things like door handles or locks with your bare hands. Try to open doors with your elbow and use a couple of layers of tissue to open door knobs or slide locks. Wipe down the grocery cart handle with hand sanitizer before gripping it.
Masks don’t work
Don’t think you’re protected in public if you wear a surgical mask. Experts say the virus penetrates such masks and they’re of no use. However, they may keep you from touching your mouth and nose, which can help prevent viral infections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.