The holidays are over, but your pots, pans and cookie sheets may still be feeling the pain.
Did your New Year’s Eve artichoke dip bubble over in your slow cooker? Or the 30 batches of cookies you baked leave your cookie sheets looking like war armor? Then this Trib Tips is for you.
Slow cooker superhero
If you hosted guests this holiday season, you likely turned to your trusty slow cooker to help feed the masses.
Whether you whipped up your traditional pork and sauerkraut or served up savory pea soup after your ham dinner, your slow cooker likely took a beating and is sporting a ring of gunk to show for it. Fortunately, it’s simple to clean.
Fill the ceramic basin with enough water so that it covers the infamous ring of yuck. Add 1 cup white vinegar for large slow cookers; half-cup for smaller ones.
Gradually add 1 cup baking soda, a spoonful at a time. Don’t rush this step or you’ll have a science experiment volcano to clean up, a much worse task than the slow cooker scouring.
After you’ve added all the soda, cover the unit and turn it on low. Cook the cleaning solution for several hours, then gently scrub away the residue with a long-handled scrub brush.
Wash down with hot, soapy water; then rinse; and your slow cooker will look as good as the day it came out of the box.
Roasting pan remedy
The holiday ham was great, but so was the mess in your roasting pan.
To get rid of sticky residue on the inside and out, mix cream of tartar and water until it forms a paste. Apply to stained and sticky areas, and leave on for an hour. Scrub with a soft sponge, wash and rinse.
Tame the cookie sheet monster
It’d be great if our cookie sheets could look like they just came out of the package instead of the dinged, dented and sticky residue-stained creatures that they are.
Short of trying a dent-puller for the dings, you can take control of the residue.
Simply shake a healthy portion of baking soda on the stains, then pour enough hydrogen peroxide to form a paste. Repeat the layers: first baking soda, then hydrogen peroxide.
Rub the mixture into the stains and let sit for an hour (longer for well-established stains). Gently scrub with a sponge, and the sticky residue and stains should quickly become a thing of the past.
Stain solution
Cooking oils are notorious for leaving a nasty residue in nonstick pans when they’re heated to high temperatures. Here’s an easy fix:
Partially fill the pan with water and half-cup of white vinegar. Boil until the residue floats to the top. Soak up the greasy film with a paper towel. Dump the gunk from the pan and wash in soapy water.
Germs be gone
Rubber spatulas are a nursery for germs. To give them a thorough cleaning, take them apart and scour them in hot, soapy water.
If your model doesn’t come apart, scrub it down well, paying particular attention to the area where the handle meets the blade. Or, they’re cheap enough, so buy some new ones.
