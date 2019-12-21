Coping with loss during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS — The holidays are a time to observe cultural and spiritual traditions, and to celebrate the gift of family and friends.
But what are you supposed to do when, in the midst of so much mirth and merriment, you’re overcome with bittersweet memories of a loved one no longer part of the celebrations we’re supposed to embrace with so much gusto?
“Even when you’re not grieving, this time of year can be hectic and crazy,” said Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, a hospice social worker with Emmanuel Hospice of Grand Rapids, “so there can be a lot of pressure already. When you also bear the weight of grief at the same time, that really adds to the work.”
Paramount in the process of coping, she says, is to give yourself permission to change or alter your routine – whatever it takes to create a healthy environment that honors where you are on the grief spectrum.
“Maybe because of the grief you’re still working on, you’ll make the decision to go to one fewer party,” Cavanaugh said. “Or maybe you’ll set limits elsewhere. The important thing is to give yourself some grace.”
You don’t have to search far and wide to comprehend the grip that Christmas and other holidays have on us, especially from a social aspect. We’re bombarded from multiple platforms with expectations to spend more, eat more and celebrate more.
Holding fast to traditions can put a squeeze on our time, actually reducing the hours spent with family rather than increasing it.
Cavanaugh suggests enlisting the help of a friend – an advocate – if you’re missing someone gone too soon. She speaks from experience, having lost her own father to a heart attack when he was just 49 and while she was still in high school at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
She also lost a grandmother on Christmas Eve, and Cavanaugh can close her eyes and still see the family photo they took around the Christmas tree that same week, hardly a dry eye gazing into the camera.
“No one looked happy,” she said. “Maybe it wasn’t really something we needed to do that day.”
It helps if you plan ahead of time how you might wrestle a tough holiday into submission, and Cavanaugh offers these tips:
Take time to acknowledge your feelings. It’s perfectly all right to feel sad if you are grieving, even if it seems the rest of the world is celebrating.
Have a Plan A and a Plan B when it comes to events and invitations. Don’t feel you have to accept all, or any.
Enlist the aid of a friend or seek out a counselor. Tell them what you’re going through so they can support you if you need to bail out on an event.
If a tradition feels like too much, skip it for a year or two. You can always revisit.
Be prepared for a carol or an ornament to trigger a memory. Give yourself the OK to cry.
Light a candle. Say a prayer. Create or review a family photo album.
In any event, Cavanaugh says to remember there are no absolutes when it comes to dealing with grief.
“Be true to your own needs and give yourself space,” she said.
Contributed by Emmanuel Hospice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.