No matter which came first, the chicken or the egg, we’re focusing on the egg this Easter weekend.
Whether you’re coloring them, hiding them, Trib Tips is shelling out some tips you won’t want to miss.
Bye-bye boil
The secret to great boiled eggs is to, well, not boil them.
Place your eggs in a single layer in the bottom of a pan and cover with water. Add a teaspoon of baking powder to make them easier to peel. Bring the water to the shy side of boiling, shut off the heat, cover and let stand for 15 minutes (it’s the rolling boil that can lead to cracks).
Carefully pour the hot water out and fill with cold.
Before peeling, roll the egg between your palms to separate the shell from the membrane. Crackle the entire shell so it has a fine network of lines all over, which makes for painless peeling. If it’s a stubborn shell, run it under cold water while unveiling the egg.
High pressure
My all-time favorite way to make hard-boiled eggs is to use an electric pressure cooker. Not only do they cook quickly and effortlessly, they’re not as prone to cracking.
Best part about this method? The eggs peel much easier than any other method I’ve tried, whether the eggs are fresh or not.
Simply pour a cup of water in the bottom of your pressure cooker, place the rack in the bottom, and then gently put your eggs on the rack. Cook on high pressure for five minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for five minutes. Manually release any remaining pressure, rinse eggs in cold water and peel immediately, if possible.
Cuts like a knife
Hate peeling eggs? Me, too. Instead, grab a good serrated knife and cut the boiled egg in half lengthwise. Press down firmly with the knife before you begin sawing action so the blade doesn’t slip.
After your dissection, scoop out the egg halves with a spoon just like you would do with an avocado. No more fragmented frustration!
Eggcellent efficiency
When it’s time to make egg salad or deviled eggs, this method is simple and neat:
For deviled eggs, slice lengthwise and throw the yolks into a food storage bag. Add the ingredients from your favorite deviled egg recipe – mine are mustard, mayo, finely diced onion, seasoned salt, celery salt and garlic powder. Knead the mixture through the outside of the bag until it’s smooth and creamy. Cut a hole in the corner of the bag and squeeze the egg mixture back into the whites.
For egg salad, throw whole eggs in the bag and season away. If you like a chunkier consistency, simply shorten the kneading time and cut a larger hole in the corner of the bag.
