Memorial Day weekend is typically a long getaway weekend, but COVID-19 tamed the travel.
According to AAA, 2019 set a record for Memorial Day travel. This year could be the lowest. Because of COVID-19 concerns, it could be a very different kind of season. But, hey, it’s still the official kickoff to summer.
Have some favorite apps, household hints or savings secrets of your own you’d like to share? Or searching for a solution? We’d love to hear from you. Email Marie Havenga at mhavenga@grandhaventribune.com. Include your name, address and phone number. You may also snail-mail ideas to: Trib Tips, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417; or call 616-847-2628.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
