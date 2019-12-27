Don't let winter break break you.
Trib Tips this week serves up some ideas to keep the kiddos occupied until school resumes, and also a confetti of celebration ideas to greet 2020.
Photo Finish
Hit the scrapbooking section of your favorite store and stock up on supplies. Don't forget printer ink and paper. You can spend time with the family, New Year's Eve or any day, looking through files and printing out your favorite images from the last year. Then let your creativity cascade onto the page as you paste your past on paper.
Color your world
Treat the youngsters to some homemade finger paint:
*1 cup cornstarch
*1/2 cup cold water
*2 tablespoons liquid dish soap
*1/2 cup hot water
Mix first three ingredients in a large bowl. Add hot tap water and beat until creamy.
Separate your mixture into smaller containers (paper cups work great) and mix a few drops of food coloring into each.
Take a Dip
Host a fondue party. Browse your favorite cookbook or web site for oil, cheese and chocolate fondue recipes. Ask your guests to bring dipping items such as small pieces of chicken and beef; French bread cubes and fruit sections suitable for dipping.
Homemade Mock Champagne
If you're looking for champagne-like taste without the alcohol, try mixing white grape juice with lemon lime soda or ginger ale.
For a vitamin C-filled champagne imposter, stir 2/3 c. sugar into 2/3 c. water. Pour into a punch bowl then add 1 cup grapefruit juice, 1 cup pulp-less orange juice, ¼ cup grenadine and a two liter bottle of ginger ale.
It's Magic
Prior to your New Year's Eve gathering, ask each guest to learn two simple magic or card tricks from a book or the Internet. Pick up a couple of $1 scratch off lottery tickets. When the big night comes, set up chairs for the “audience” and take turns performing. Vote on the best trick at the end. The winner receives the scratch-off tickets as a prize.
You Blew It
Stretch the mouth of balloons and insert a small kitchen funnel. Pour a small handful of confetti into the funnel and let it slide in. Inflate the balloon. At the stroke of midnight, pop the party pieces and let the fluff flow.
Not for Night Owls
If you or the little ones struggle to keep your eyes open until the ball drops, here's a fun alternative. Pick a country in an earlier time zone than ours. Do some research on the web and find recipes and music from your country of choice. Serve up the country-themed meal with the appropriate background music. As the clock strikes 12 there, pop the corks and celebrate. Who cares if it's still light out? You can already be dreaming sweetly as the rest of Northwest Ottawa County continues the local countdown.
Have some favorite apps, household hints or savings secrets of your own you'd like to share? Or searching for a solution? We'd love to hear from you. Email Marie Havenga at . Include your name, address and phone number. You may also snail-mail ideas to: Trib Tips, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417; or call 616-847-2628.
