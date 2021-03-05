Having conversations about death are never easy, especially when those conversations include young children.
Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling offered these tips on how to speak to children around this age about loss of life:
Make sure you have plenty of time for the conversation.
Be honest.
Answer all of their questions to the best of your ability, while remaining patient.
Share your feelings. Our children many times take their cues from us.
Give them permission to cry and to know that any feelings that they are feeling are valid.
Feelings they may have: sad, devastated, angry, numb, shocked, scared – among others.
People, including children/teens, grieve differently. Just be aware of this and can be the case even within the same family.
They may want to talk or be very quiet. In that case, giving them the opportunity to journal or draw/color may be beneficial.
Maintain routines.
Death is something out of our control. Try to think of some choices that children/teens could make to feel some control.
Be patient and support them if they are suddenly in a “bad mood.”
Share memories about the person who died. Keeping their memory alive is helpful for everyone.
Is there something that they could do for the family, such as write a note or prepare some food?
Playing, physical activity is important.
Healthy eating and drinking water is also important.
Allow extra time at bedtime for talking, sharing, praying, reading, etc.
Your child/teen may be comforted to be around others their age that have experienced the same loss.
Let their teacher know that they are grieving.
Keep being available.
If you feel that they are in need of professional counseling, do not hesitate to call a local provider. Mosaic Counseling is certainly available by calling 616-842-9160 www.mosaic counseling.com
“This is a hard conversation for parents to have because we do not like to see our children hurting or sad,” Lewakowski said.
