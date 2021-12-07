Local schools are working to help kids who are struggling with fears due to the Oxford school shooting and the corresponding closures of area schools due to threats.
Emily Berry, a social worker at Grand Haven High School, said it’s important to remember that kids take clues on how to handle situations based on their parents’ reactions.
“The more we can stay as calm as possible, and assure them that schools are safe places, and that we have things in place to keep kids safe, the better,” Berry said. “We also have to be real honest and tell them, ‘Sometimes people do make bad choices.’”
Berry said your conversations should be age appropriate, depending on your kids.
“You want to keep things very simple if they’re little,” she said. “But if they’re in high school, they’re going to ask more questions. You should be encouraging them to report, to be the eyes and the ears, because they’re the ones who are seeing things on social media.
“You want to be the ones talking to your kids, hearing their questions, reassuring them,” she added. “Is it possible that something bad could happen? Yes, but is it probable? There’s a difference. You want to ensure them – this is why we do the (lockdown) drills, as practice. We want to take those things seriously.”
Berry said it’s OK for kids – and parents – to be scared in the wake of a school shooting.
“But remember, that’s why we have people there to support you,” she said. “Ask your kids, ‘Who could you talk to if you felt scared?’ – so that they have a plan.”
Grand Haven Area Public Schools teachers each received an email Monday with talking points to help them address Monday’s closure with their students. The response was crafted by White Pines Intermediate School counselor Brooke Winterhalter.
It reads, in part: “It’s our job as adults to keep everyone safe. Today, someone made a bad choice and said something that made people think the school was unsafe. The adults in our school and police officers in Grand Haven are so amazing that when they hear the school could be unsafe for even just one day, they close it.”
If your kids continue to struggle with fears in the days to come, Berry recommends a call to Mosaic Counseling.
“Never hesitate to reach out for more support,” she said.
